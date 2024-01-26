Ronald Eugene Barlow (May 21, 1938 – January 21, 2024)

Ronald Eugene Barlow, 85, a longtime resident of Green River, Wyoming, passed away on Sunday January 21, 2024 surrounded by his family at Intermountain Medical Center in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Ron was born May 21, 1938 to Kelley (Curly) Blanchard Barlow and Dorothy Lillian (Tiny) Wilhite in Humboldt, Kansas.

Ron graduated from Humboldt High School class of 1956.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Upon graduation, Ron hopped a train and headed to Wyoming where he started his career in the pipeline industry. Along with starting his career, he met the love of his life, Carla Josephine Bertagnolli. They were married October 29, 1960 in Kemmerer, Wyoming.

He retired from Williams Field Services after 40 years of service. His career in the pipeline field began in Big Piney, Wyoming with Pacific Northwest Pipeline Corporation, El Paso Natural Gas, Northwest Pipeline and finally ending with Williams. Through many changes within the company, Ron also advanced his career. Climbing from ditch digger to Wyoming Area Manager.

He was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Green River, Wyoming.

In his younger years, Ron enjoyed fishing and camping. He found a love for photography where he enjoyed taking pictures of birds and flowers along with various wildlife, that he at times got to close to. He took great pride in his yard, traveling with Carla, going to Utah Jazz games and watching his old western movies. One of his favorite things to do was to ride his bike 14 miles a day all over town at the age of 82, even though we didn’t want him to.

After retiring, Ron spent countless hours with his grandchildren. From standing on the sidelines taking pictures of games to traveling all over to support them. In the most recent times, he enjoyed rides with Tyler down by the river.

Ron is survived by, one daughter, Debbie Barlow of Green River, Wyoming; two sons, Wayne (Marsha) Barlow, Big Piney, Wyoming; Chris (Andrea) Barlow, Salt Lake City, Utah; daughter-in-law, Doretta Barlow, Rangely, Colorado; ten grandchildren, Kailey Barlow and companion Colter Perry; Logan (Brad) Heine ; Tyler Barlow; Garrett Barlow; Brady Barlow; Alec Barlow and companion Anisha Middleton; Jennifer (John) Cottrill ; Cole (Hannah) Barlow ; Ryan Barlow; Zoe Barlow; seven great-grandchildren, three sisters, Billie Wertz; Linda Ames; Annette West; one brother, Larry Barlow: several cousins, nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Carla Barlow; son Mark Barlow and granddaughter Chelce Barlow.

Cremation will take place; a celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.