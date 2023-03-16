Ronald Frederick Kudar (February 8, 1948 – March 11, 2023)

Ronald Frederick Kudar, 75, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family Saturday, March 11, 2023 at St. Luke’s Meridian Medical Center in Meridian, Idaho.

He was a resident of Kuna, Idaho for the past two years and former resident of Payson, Arizona, Idaho City, Idaho, Jackson, Wyoming and Rock Springs, Wyoming.

He was born in Jackson, Wyoming February 8, 1948, the son of Joseph Herman Kudar and Mary Gornick Kudar.

Mr. Kudar attended schools in Santa Fe, New Mexico and was a 1967 graduate of St. Michael’s High School.

Ron married Becky Clark in Freedom, Wyoming October 3, 1970 and she preceded him in death on June 4, 1992.He then married Linda Hoff March 8, 2010 in Ely, Nevada.

He entered the United States Army in the spring of 1969 and by September of that years he was in Vietnam with the 1st Infantry Division better known as the BIG RED ONE.

Ron went to work at the Sweetwater County Sherriff’s Office in 1971 for John Zakovich for 28 years and he retired November 1, 1999 as a Sweetwater County Undersheriff.

He was a member of the American Legion; BPOE Elks Lodge; NRA; Moose Lodge, Past Chairman of the Board for Red Desert Roundup Rodeo 1992-1993; National Sherriff’s Association, Wyoming Peace Officers Association.

Survivors include his wife, Linda Kudar of Kuna, Idaho; two daughters, Rebel Kudar of Meridian, Idaho; Kasni Eisele and husband Trevor of Meridian, Idaho; three sons, Mason Trevor Hoff of Kuna, Idaho; Jeremy Hoff and wife Katie of Payson, Arizona; David Hoff and wife Ashley of Boise, Idaho; one brother Joseph Kudar and wife Dorothy of Jackson, Wyoming; one sister, Beverly Nelson of Jackson Wyoming; nine grandchildren, Tanner Eisele; Alex Eisele; Becky Eisele; Emery Kudar; Hunter Hoff; Hayli Hoff; Hannah Hoff; Hensley Hoff; Jacob Hoff; several cousins; nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Mary Kudar; brother-in-law, Albert “Boots” Nelson; grandchildren, Ryatt Hoff and Hudson Hoff.

The family respectfully requests donations be made in Ron’s name to St. Joseph’s Indian School, P.O. Box 326, Chamberlain, South Dakota 57326 or The Humane Society of the United States, 1255 23rd Street NW, Suite 450, Washington, District of Columbia 20037.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted at 10 a.m. Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at Saints Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church, 633 Bridger Avenue, Rock Springs, Wyoming.

A rosary will be conducted at 5 p.m. Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at the Vase Funeral Chapel, 154 Elk Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming.

Military honors, graveside services and interment will be in Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery. Friends may call one hour prior to services at the church.

Condolences may be left at vasefuneralhomes.com.