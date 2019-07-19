Ronald Gene Young (April 23, 1943 – July 13, 2019)

RELIANCE– Ronald Gene Young, 76, passed away Saturday, July 13, 2019 at Intermountain Medical Center in Salt Lake City, Utah. He was a lifelong resident of Reliance and Rock Springs, Wyoming.

Ron was born on April 23, 1943 in Rock Springs, Wyoming; the son of Richard G. Young and Ann Kovach.

He attended schools in Reliance, Wyoming and was a 1961 graduate of the Reliance High School.

Ron married Frances Chesnovar on November 25, 1966 in Rock Springs, Wyoming.

He served in the United States Navy from 1964-1966. Afterward, Ron worked in the oil field most of his liife, performing jobs such as heavy equipment operator and mechanic. He worked as a roustabout for Alex Spence Construction. His true talent of moving dirt, as a heavy equipment operator was well known at Skorcz Construction and Pitt Construction.

He was a man of many talents; whether it be welding or woodworking, and could fix anything. He enjoyed camping in the mountains. In his younger life, he enjoyed spending time in Farson, Wyoming with his in laws, Rudy and Ruth Chesnovar at the Chesnovar Ranch. He looked forward every morning to coffee hour at the Eagles with his coffee buddies; especially after retirement in 2008. He loved the time he spent at their cabin in the Upper Green River Valley. He also loved spoiling all the family’s pets.

Survivors include his wife; Frances Young of Rock Springs, Wyoming, one son; Rick Young of Reliance, Wyoming, and one daughter; Tina Young of Salt Lake City, Utah. Also surviving are many in laws including Bonnie (Rick) Hueckstaedt, Rudy Chesnovar Jr., Robert (Leanne) Chesnovar and many nieces and nephews.

Ron was preceded in death by his parents, one grandson; Christopher Flaig, one brother; Richard G. Young, father and mother in law; Rudy and Ruth Chesnovar.

Cremation will take place and services will be announced at a later date.

