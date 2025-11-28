Ronald J Ewart (Ron) (October 30, 1945 – November 26, 2025)

Ronald J Ewart (Ron) passed away on November 26, 2025 at his home in Rock Springs.

He was born the son of Thomas James and Virginia (June) Ewart October 30, 1945 in Evanston.

Ron grew up on the “wrong side of the tracks” in Evanston, he attended the local schools and graduated with the Evanston High School class of 1963. His working career included working as a surveyor, he worked for the UPRR surveying for new construction, he also worked for local land surveying firms, he also worked at a local trona mine and a coal mining company in UT as their Mine Surveyor. Ron had met Linda Moon and they were married. Ron and Linda had 3 children, Ronald Kevin, Becky Ann and Shawn Allen, Ron and Linda were later divorced.

Ron enjoyed hunting, camping, fishing and roping. Linda got him started roping and at one time he belonged to a rope club in Rock Springs. In the winters, they both enjoyed downhill skiing. Later in life Ron began working on various construction projects as a QC Inspector which led him to working in the Oil and Gas Industry. He was eventually given the opportunity to work in the Land Departments of the O&G Companies. There Ron met and married Carol Wheat while employed at a pipeline company. They lived in Rock Springs until his death.

Ron is preceded in death by his grand parents; parents; and his son Ronald Kevin and son Shawn Allen.

He is survived by his wife Carol; his daughter Becky Oehler, her husband Carl and their children Aaron and Amber Oehler; Shawn’s two children Skylar and Evylyn Ewart.

Cremation will take place and a celebration of life observed at a later date.

