Ronald J. Walker III (August 23, 1936 – October 6, 2019)

ROCK SPRINGS– Ronald J. Walker III, 83, passed away Sunday, October 6, 2019 at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County. He was a life-long resident of Rock Springs.

Mr. Walker was born on August 23, 1936 in Rock Springs, Wyoming; the son of Ronald J. Walker II and Mary J. Jelouchan Walker.

He attended schools in Rock Springs, Wyoming and was a 1955 graduate of Rock Springs High School.

Mr. Walker married Judith L. Cottrell on May 10, 1957 in Rock Springs, Wyoming; she preceded him in death on March 29, 2019 in Salt Lake City, Utah.

He served in the National Guard.

Mr. Walker worked at FMC for over 30 years until his retirement in 1999 as a hoist man.

He was a member of the Holy Spirit Catholic Community.

Mr. Walker enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren, horses, was an avid Denver Broncos and Wyoming Cowboys fan. He also enjoyed hunting, camping, and fishing.

Survivors include one son; Ron Walker and wife Tammy of Rock Springs, Wyoming, three daughters; Shawna Ortega and husband Tom of Rock Springs, Wyoming, Deborah Walker of Bremerton, Washington, Cheryl Walker of Rock Springs, Wyoming, one brother; LeRoy Walker and wife Pam of Rock Springs, Wyoming, one brother-in-law; Gary Burtsell of Los Alamitos, California, two sisters; Fran Campbell of West Jordan, Utah, Sylvia Hill and husband Steve of Boise, Idaho, nine grandchildren; Christie Divine and husband Ryan, Starla Bushlack and husband Joe, Lance Ackerman and companion Tiffany Wester, Bryan Foster and wife Melody, Matthew Foster, Shane Haughey, Jared Walker and wife Annie, Noelle Moore, LaShay Case and husband Ed, 14 great-grandchildren; Harlin Divine, Stellan Bushlack, Sareya Bushlack, Saylah Bushlack, Rilynn Wester, Jamyz Ackerman, Ronnie Foster, Johnnie Foster, Erik Foster, Hailey Moore, Ever Moore, Sammie Moore, Ciara Miller, Bryanna Logan, as well as several cousins, nieces, and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife of over 62 years, one sister; Elizabeth Burtsell, three brothers; Douglas Walker, Wayne Walker, Alva Walker, brother-in-law; Larry Campbell, father and mother-in-law; Harry and Elsie Cottrell.

Following cremation, services are pending.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.