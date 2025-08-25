Ronald James McMillan Jr. (October 20, 1956 – July 25, 2025)

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Ronald James McMillan Jr., a beloved son, brother, uncle, and friend, who left us too soon on July 25th, 2025 following a brief illness. He was 68 years old.

Ron was born on October 20th, 1956, in Ogden, Utah, to Ronald J. McMillan Sr. and Mary Ann Roberts McMillan. He was the oldest of 7 children.

He attended schools in Rock Springs with the class of 1975. Ron’s early career began, like most young men in Rock Springs, working at various gas stations in town, but most notably at the Outlaw Inn Truck Stop on what was then the north edge of town. He went on to work on Seismograph Crews for Young Northern, traveling all over the back country of the Western States in search of oil and gas, making lifelong friends along the way. Ron spent some years as a coal handler at Jim Bridger Power Plant as well, which he was very proud of.

Ron was known for his hardworking nature and his commitment to excellence in everything he did. Ron graduated from Casper College in 2013 with an Associate’s Degree in Machine Tool Technology and then in 2014 with an Associate’s Degree in Manufacturing Technology. He was so proud of these achievements. He was an accomplished lathe operator working on CNC machines, Manual Lathes and Milling Machines.

Ron worked at Sport Truck in Casper and then went on to work for IPA Machining in Casper until his retirement where his hard work and dedication left a lasting impact on those he worked with.

Ron loved the outdoors, 70’s heavy metal music and was an avid Ozzy Black Sabbath fan. He enjoyed pencil drawings, building model cars, model airplanes, wooden sculptures and figurines and metal artwork. He also had a love for photography, NFL football and collecting novelty T-shirts, especially Harley Davidson. Ron had a special love for cats, especially his precious Penny, who passed away earlier this year.

Ron’s legacy is one of quiet perseverance, honesty, and compassion, and he was respected by all those that knew him. Above all, Ron was a loving son, brother and uncle. He would check in with a quick text message, and he would send cards on every holiday with the date written to the side and a quick note of “Love ya”. These cards were a tradition he continued from his mother Mary Ann and were deeply meaningful to everyone fortunate enough to receive them.

Ron is survived by his siblings, Rob McMillan (Leslie), Dawn Larsen (Ernie) of Rock Springs, Davey McMillan (Shanna), Eugene Hicks Jr. (Glenda) of Casper; his aunt, Judy Hafner of Rock Springs; many nieces, nephews, cousins and numerous extended family members and friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Ronald J. McMillan Sr.; his mother, Mary Ann Roberts McMillan Hicks; his step-father Eugene R. Hicks Sr.; his step-mother Sharon Sullivan; maternal grandparents Chester and Dorothy Roberts; paternal grandparents Thomas and Dorothy McMillan; brother Scott McMillan; sister Kim McMillan Bradshaw and many extended family members.

Ron’s passing leaves a profound emptiness, but his spirit will live on in the hearts of all who were fortunate enough to know him. He will be deeply missed, but never forgotten.

Cremation has taken place and there will be no services held at this time.