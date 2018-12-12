Ronald LeRoy Kuhl (March 29, 1940 – December 7, 2018)

EDEN– Ronald LeRoy Kuhl, 78, passed away Friday, December 7, 2018 at his home in Eden, Wyoming. He was a resident of Eden for 43 years and is a former resident of California.

Mr. Kuhl was born on March 29, 1940 in Oakland, California, the son of James Hugo Kuhl and Irene Dueball.

He attended schools in Oakland, California and graduated from the Oakland Technical School in 1958. Mr. Kuhl also attended the University of Wyoming where he earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Elementary Education and Psychology.

He married Gretchen Wagner in Piedmont, California on June 29, 1962.

Mr. Kuhl served in the United States Navy from 1958 until 1961, which was during the Cold War.

He worked for Allied Checmical and FMC Corporation as an electrician.

Mr. Kuhl was a member of the Trinity Lutheran Church.

He enjoyed camping, fishing, hunting, playing cribbage, cutting wood, and was an avid outdoors man.

Survivors include his wife Gretchen Kuhl of Farson-Eden, Wyoming, two daughters; Kimberly Ann Ferris of Farson- Eden, Wyoming, Veronica Lynn Kuhl of Grand Rapids, Michigan, one brother; James Kuhl Jr. of California, one sister; Phyllis McKee of California, six grandchildren; Kevin Kluball, Kesia Schore, Kari Ferris, Shanna Jablonski, Tara Heerspink, Nichole Helmus, for great-grandchildren; William Jablonski, Sophia Jablonski, Ella Jablonski, Evelyn Heerspink, two nephews; James Kuhl, Ricky McKee, one niece; Elsie Prowse.

Mr. Kuhl was preceded in death by his parents, and one sister; Beverly Prowse.

Following cremation, a Celebration of Life will be conducted at 11 am, Friday, January 11, 2019 at the Eden Valley Community Center, 4039 US Highway 191, Eden, Wyoming. Friends may call at the community center one hour prior to services.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.