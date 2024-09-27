Ronald Ludlo Moran (August 8, 1953 – September 25, 2024)

Ronald Ludlo Moran, 71, of Green River, Wyoming, passed away peacefully Wednesday, September 25, 2024 at his home in Green River. He was a resident of Wyoming for the last 49 years and former resident of Colorado. He fought a courageous battle with Multiple Sclerosis for 26 years.

Born on a warm summer Saturday, August 8, 1953, in Helper, Utah; the son of Frank Moran and Evelyn Nixon. Ronald lived a life full of adventure, love, and dedication.

He attended schools in Colorado and was a proud 1971 graduate of Central High School in Grand Junction. Shortly after his graduation, Ronald embarked on a dedicated career as an underground miner, giving 25 years of his life to Texas Gulf until his well-deserved retirement in 2004.

Ronald’s passion for life extended beyond the mines. He enjoyed spending time with his beloved son, Aaron, and cherished their moments together. His hobbies included cooking, hunting, fishing, tinkering, and welding. He had an adventurous spirit, often traveling and camping, and found joy in the loyal companionship of his dogs, Odie and Bandit.

He is survived by his loving son, Aaron Moran, of Green River, Wyoming, and Aaron’s significant other, Corrie Worgo. Ronald also leaves behind several nieces and nephews who will fondly remember him.

Preceded in death by his father, Frank Moran; his mother, Evelyn Moran; his maternal and paternal grandparents; his daughter, Staci; two brothers, Frank Moran and Terry Moran; and two sisters, Lavella Montoya and Jolene Caitlin, Ronald is now reunited with them in eternal peace.

The family would like to extend their gratitude to the community for their support and kind words during this time.

Following cremation, services are pending.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.

Ronald Ludlo Moran will be deeply missed, but the love and memories he gave will continue to shine brightly in the hearts of those who knew him.