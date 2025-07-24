Ronald M. Tucker (March 25, 1947 – July 17, 2025)

Ronald Tucker, beloved husband, father, brother and friend, passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 17, 2025 at home in Hendrix, Oklahoma following a lengthy and courageous battle with cancer.

He was born to Ottis H. Tucker and Dorothy J. (O’Dell) Tucker on March 25, 1947 in Poplar Bluff, Missouri. Ron graduated high school in Festus, Missouri. He received a degree in engineering from University of Missouri at Rolla.

Ron married Denise Ravenholt on January 4, 1982 in Rock Springs.

Ron had a long career as a professional engineer, working in the Army at Ft. Huachuca, Arizona, and in Missouri and Wyoming. He owned and operated an engineering and construction business for 23 years in southwest Wyoming.

Ron was passionate about hunting, fishing, camping, building stuff and fixing things. He spent his last 16 years in Oklahoma gardening, building more stuff and fixing more things.

Survivors include his wife, Denise Tucker of Hendrix; son Daniel Tucker of Denison, Texas; daughter Joan (Tucker) Atzinger and husband Harrison of Louisville, Kentucky; and sister Jan (Tucker) Baldenweck and husband Dan of Glendale, Missouri.

He was preceded in death by his parents Ottis and Dorothy Tucker.

Funeral mass will be on August 19, 2025 at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Denison Texas at 10:00 a.m. Celebration of Life to follow at the home in Hendrix.