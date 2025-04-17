Ronald N. Carey (April 16, 1939 – April 9, 2025)

Ronald N. Carey, 85, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family Wednesday, April 9, 2025 at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County. He was a resident of Green River.

He was born April 16, 1939, in Norfolk, Nebraska, Ronald lived a life of dedication, service, and love.

Ronald attended schools in Nebraska and was a proud 1957 graduate of Central High School.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

After completing his education, Ronald served honorably in the United States Marine Corps, achieving the rank of Corporal E-4. In his civilian life, Ronald contributed significantly to the telecommunications industry, working for both U.S. West and Mountain Bell. He retired as a Network Switch Manager after many years of dedicated service.

A proud veteran, Ronald was actively involved in several organizations. He was a respected member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2321; the American Legion Archie Post #24, and the Marine Corps League. Through these affiliations, he found camaraderie and opportunities to serve his fellow veterans and community.

Ronald is remembered for his unwavering commitment to his work, his respect for military service, and his engagement in community activities. His presence, wisdom, and laughter will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Survivors include his wife Louise Carey of Green River; one son, Jim Carey and his wife Marlena of Lander; three grandchildren, Morgan, Kimberlee Carey-Wilder and her husband Paul, Katy Carey-Renz and her husband Zach; two sister-in-laws, Jean Forsgren and her husband Dean of Evanston, Vicki Romero-Holdredge of Rock Springs, three nieces, Katie Holdredge of Green River, Jackie Forsgren of Evanston, Anya Fladland of Evanston; two nephews, Justin Fladland of Evanston, Jamie Forsgren of Rock Springs; special friends that were thought of as brothers and sisters; fishing partner, John Krmpotich of Rock Springs, Andy Martinez and his wife Laurie of Green River, Sue Cook of Green River, Dave Shillcox of Green River.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Kenneth and Evelyn Grace Carey; one brother, Richard Kenneth Carey.

The family respectfully requests donations be made in Ron’s name to Alzheimer’s Association, N. Michigan Avenue, Floor 17, Chicago, Illinois 60601

Cremation will take place; a Celebration of Life will be conducted at a later date.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com

Ronald’s legacy of service and dedication to his community will not be forgotten.