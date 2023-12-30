Ronald (Ron) Cleland Wilson (May 17, 1933-December 29, 2023)

Ronald (Ron) Cleland Wilson passed away Dec. 29, 2023, at the age of 90 in Amarillo, Texas. He was born on May 17, 1933, in Gardner, New Mexico to John and Beatrice Wilson. His family later moved to Winton, where Ron and his older brother, John, spent the remainder of their childhood.

After graduating from Reliance High School in 1951, Ron attended the University of Wyoming before enlisting in the Navy in 1955, serving in Korea and Japan on active duty until 1957. Ron returned to the University of Wyoming, earning his bachelor’s degree in pharmacy in June of 1958.

Ron met his future wife, Martha Hasse, on a blind date in Sheridan, in 1957. Two years later, they were married on July 3, 1959. Following their honeymoon in Jackson Hole, they moved to the Texas Panhandle for Ron’s first pharmacy job in Borger. A few months later, he joined Doyle Catching at Catching’s Prescriptions in Amarillo. Ron’s career flourished, culminating in the ownership of Catching’s where he served as the head pharmacist until his well-deserved retirement in January 1997. Ron had the pleasure of working alongside his son, John, for much of his career and was especially proud for him to carry on the family business.

Ron and Martha raised their four children – Karen, John, Joanne and Lisa – in Amarillo. Despite the distance, Wyoming continued to be a special place for the Wilson family. Together, they enjoyed yearly trips to Reliance and Sheridan for camping and visiting friends and relatives. Ron loved teaching the kids to fish, coaching their sports teams, and taking them on outings. On Sundays, he could always be found – but never interrupted – watching the Dallas Cowboys play football.

During their retirement, Ron and Martha enjoyed traveling the world with friends and family. Ron also loved to spend time working in his yard and cooking. His favorite hobby was woodworking, a passion he shared with his son-in-law Lindy for many years. But most of all, Ron enjoyed spending time with his six grandsons: Luke, Michael, Logan, Daniel, Sam, and Jansen.

Ron is preceded in death by his parents and his brother, John. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Martha, and his four children: Karen Ripperger and her husband, Duane; John Wilson and his wife, Lisa; Joanne Hopper and her husband, Lindy; and Lisa Ausbrooks and her husband, Blake. Ron is also survived by six grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, several nieces and nephews, as well as cousins in Wyoming and California.

The Wilson family sincerely thanks Becki, Kim, Misty, Brenna, and Krista of Gentiva Hospice for the compassionate care they provided Ron and his family in his final months.

Ron leaves a legacy of love for his family and friends, and he will be greatly missed by all who knew him. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that donations be made to the High Plains Food Bank or other charities of choice, allowing Ron’s spirit of generosity to live on.

Visitation takes place Jan. 12, from 5-7 p.m. at Memorial Park Funeral Home at 6969 I-40 East, Amarillo, Texas.