Ronald W. Price (October 31, 1932 – June 9, 2025)

Ronald W. Price, 92, passed away peacefully June 9, 2025 at his home in Green River.

He was born October 31, 1932 to Joseph and Gladys Price in Smithfield, Utah.

Ron married Betty Rose Portela August 2, 1951. They were sealed in the Logan Temple on May 21, 1971. She preceded him in death on October 21, 2008.

Ron and Betty Rose had four children, Ricki Jean, Rhonda, Allen, and Roger. After moving to Green River, Ron worked at Church and Dwight until his retirement in 1996.

After his retirement he and Betty spent many years snowbirding in Arizona and spent summers at Star Valley Ranch. Ron was an avid golfer and loved to fish.

Ron was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. He loved his church and served in several positions.

Ron is survived by his daughters Ricki Jean Allen (Ken) and Rhonda Lorraine Butcher (Mike); sons Ronald Allen Price (Caren) and Roger Lamar Price (Del); 12 grandchildren, 42 great-grandchildren, and six great-great-grandchildren.

Graveside services and interment will take place at 1 p.m., Saturday, June 14, 2025 at the Montpelier City Cemetery in Montpelier Idaho.

Condolences for the family can be at www.foxfh.com.