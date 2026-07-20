Ronda Sue McKinsey (June 18, 1955 – July 12, 2026)

Ronda Sue McKinsey, beloved mother, sister, grandmother, and friend, passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 12, 2026, in Green River, at the age of 71. Born on Saturday, June 18, 1955, in Portsmouth, Virginia, Ronda was the cherished daughter of Dare Donald Owens and Joan Marie Vetrecs.

Ronda attended Moore High School in Oklahoma and dedicated her career to the janitorial field, where her strong work ethic and kind heart left an indelible impression on her colleagues. She enjoyed a vibrant life filled with music, art, and her love for pets, always finding joy in creative pursuits and compassion for animals.

On June 29, 1976, Ronda married the love of her life, Donald R. McKinsey, in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. They shared a beautiful life together until his passing on November 23, 2017. Ronda’s devotion to her family was unwavering, and she found immense happiness in spending time with her cherished grandchildren.

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She is lovingly survived by her two sons, Travis McKinsey and wife Amy of Texas and Todd McKinsey of Oklahoma. Her memory will be treasured by her five grandchildren: Trevor, Brooke, Madison, Tyler, and Logan McKinsey. Ronda is also survived by her five brothers: Jody Owens of Oklahoma, Thomas Owens of Wyoming, Justin Owens of South Carolina, Victor Owens of Oklahoma, and Dennis Owens; and by her four sisters: Bonnie Warren, Laura, and Betsy Sparks of Oklahoma, and Debbie Nichols of Texas.

Ronda was preceded in death by her loving husband, Donald McKinsey, and her parents, Dare and Joan Owens, as well as her siblings, John Owens and Elizabeth Owens.

Ronda’s vibrant spirit and generous heart touched the lives of all who knew her. She will be remembered for her infectious laughter, her love of family, and the warmth she shared with everyone around her.

Following cremation, services are pending in Oklahoma, where family and friends will gather to celebrate Ronda’s life and share memories of the joy and love she brought into the world.

Condolences may be left at http://www.vasefuneralhomes.com, where her family will cherish the support and memories shared by all who knew and loved her. Ronda will be deeply missed, but her legacy of love and kindness will endure in the hearts of those she touched.