Ronda Sue (Suzi) Bobbitt Simmons (August 16,1967-January 19, 2024)

Ronda Sue (Suzi) Bobbitt Simmons, 56, of Green River passed away Jan. 19, 2024 at home, with her husband Kelly by her side following a courageous battle with cancer.

Suzi was born Aug. 16,1967 in Rock Springs, the daughter of William Sherman Bobbitt and Doris J. Lipscomb Bobbitt. Suzi was a lifelong resident of Green River, where she attended school and graduated with the class of 1986. Soon after graduating she began working for the Sweetwater County School District No. 2 as a bus driver. In addition to her regular bus routes she would also drive for different activities and sports which she often watched. Suzi spent the majority of her 37 year career driving for the special needs children, a job she truly loved. She was able to continue driving bus until earlier this year when her cancer treatment left her too weak to continue.

In October of 1990, Suzi and her husband Kelly Simmons welcomed their daughter Chelsey. Suzi and her family enjoyed fishing, ice fishing, hunting, camping, rock hunting, rendezvous, gardening, and canning. Suzi also enjoyed going to movies, baking, sewing, crafting and preparing homemade holiday gifts for all her loved ones. Most of all she loved being a GRANDMA! Erremey blessed their family in May of 2017 and they became bestest of buddies!

Survivors include her husband Kelly Simmons, daughter Chelsey Simmons Lee, granddaughter Erremey Lee all of Green River. She is also survived by brothers Clint Bobbitt and wife Beverley of Opal, and Leonard Bobbitt and wife Dara of Green River; bother-in-laws; Dean Simmons wife Jackie of Green River, Ed Price of Green River, Richard Simmons wife Becky of Saratoga; sister-in-law Vicky Martin of Rock Springs; uncle Jim Lipscomb of Tennessee; cousins Lucy Blevens of Indiana, Paula Knue of Kentucky, Christie Crabtree Nelson of Queen Creek, Arizona, and Melissa Crabtree and Ron Lipscolmb of Muncie, Indiana; nieces and nephews Britten Bobbitt Wahrer, Stephanie Bobbitt, Amanda Bobbitt Brundage, James Peterson, Gwen Stukenholtze, Devin Bobbitt, Jason Simmons, Aaron Simmons, Eric Simmons, Ryan Simmons, Morgan Taylor, Sandy Price, Paul Price, Nikki Price, Jayden Price, Jessica Adams and David Martin.; along with several great nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents William Sherman Bobbitt and Doris Lipscomb Bobbitt Cochrun, stepfather Ona D. Cochrun, one sister in infancy, brother W. S.(Tad) Bobbitt, nephew Justin Simmons, sister-in-law Carol Price, brother-in-law Bruce Martin, best friend Lena Robertson, as well as several aunts and uncles.

Cremation has taken place, and a celebration of life will take place at 11 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 28, 2024 at the Expedition Island Pavilion in Green River.