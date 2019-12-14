Ronnie B Duncan (August 17, 1946 – December 9, 2019)

Beloved Dad and Grandpa Ronnie B. Duncan, age 73 of Evanston, Wyoming died on December 9, 2019, at the University of Utah Medical Center. He was born in Danville, Kentucky on August 17, 1946, to Raymond B. Duncan and Hazel Adams. He attended Danville High School.

During Vietnam, Ronnie served in the US Army Infantry and was stationed in Germany. After his service in the Army, he worked in the oil fields, working for Baker Hughes for more than 30 years. He was often found at the Rec Center. He enjoyed chinook salmon fishing, playing chess, and solitaire. It is said that his first love was gambling in casinos and the lottery.

His very close second love was his family. He is survived by his daughters, Michelle Ann (Fred) Giovanini and Maranda Leigh Duncan; grandchildren: Nicholas Scott Grass, Anyssa Jean-Marie Ross, and Alexis Jade Kinney; brothers: Paul (Debra) Duncan, John (Gloria) Duncan, and Mike (Jennifer) Duncan; and a host of nieces and nephews. Ronnie was preceded in death by his parents: Raymond B. Duncan and Hazel Kane; siblings: Chuck Duncan, Cathy Cecil, Kenny Duncan, and Rickey Duncan; and his grandma, Floie (Wallace) Hamilton.

A memorial service for Ronnie will be held at 4:00 PM on Saturday, December 14, 2019, at the Calvary Chapel, 211 Overthrust Road, Evanston, Wyoming.