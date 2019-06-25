Roosevelt Fire Disaster Recovery Fund Has Helped 28 Families

BONDURANT — The Roosevelt Fire Disaster Recovery Fund has distributed $321,529.56 to date, directly assisting 28 families affected by the fire as well as providing funds for the roads that serve all Hoback Ranches residents.

Donations have come in from across the country, from individuals and groups, and we are grateful for them all. Total received to date is $454,881.00.

The Lions of Wyoming Foundation receives and processes all contributions and then forwards them to the Pinedale Lions Club for distribution, which is determined by an eight person committee made up of community members from Bondurant, Jackson and Pinedale.

If you would like to make a donation to help support Roosevelt Fire victims, checks may be made out to the Lions of Wyoming Foundation and sent to 224 Talon Court, Cheyenne, WY 82009. Please indicate “Roosevelt Fire” in the memo line. Tax letters will be sent to all donors.

Those impacted by the Roosevelt Fire and in need of financial assistance are invited to submit an application, available at the Bondurant Post Office and online at the links provided below.

Applications for the next round of funding are due by July 26th. This may be the final round of distributions from the fund so please do not delay.

Guidelines: http://bit.ly/roosevelt-guidelines

Print Form Application: http://bit.ly/roosevelt-print-application-4

Electronic Form Application: http://bit.ly/roosevelt-e-application-4

If you have submitted applications previously and your full request was not met, your application will be included in ongoing consideration unless we hear that you would like your application withdrawn.

If you would like to submit a new application with updated information you are welcome to do this as well. The Roosevelt Fire Disaster Recovery Fund Committee can be reached at rooseveltfirerecoveryfund@gmail.com.

St. John’s Episcopal Church has funds available for any and all impacted by the Roosevelt Fire who would benefit from professional counseling or therapy. Please contact Rev. Brian Nystrom at St. John’s Church in Jackson at 307-733-2603.

High Country Behavioral Health in Pinedale provides counseling and will work with those in the Pinedale or Marbleton area. Please contact Sarah Hixson at 307-367-2111.