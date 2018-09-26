Roosevelt Fire Press Release.

The Roosevelt fire, located near Bondurant, Wyoming began burning Saturday, September 15th, 2018. The current status of the fire this morning from infrared flight shows the fire has reportedly burned over 49,805 acres with 25% containment. Unfortunately, this destructive fire has already claimed over twenty homes residences in the HobackRanches subdivision. Assessment of homes and property efforts are continuing to give residents answers to the status of their homes. Evacuations of over 500 people were triggered by the fire in the last 10 days including the subdivisions of Upper Hoback, Thunder, Hoback Ranches, Bridger Estates, Rim Ranches, Rim Station area, Sargent Lane, Flying A Ranch, and the town of Bondurant. Due to potential fire growth, many surrounding areas near the fire remain on “SET” mode.

Unfortunately, the area is still dangerous which makes it difficult to determine when residents of the evacuated areas will be allowed to return to their homes. Residents from the evacuated area will not be allowed to return to their homes for items or to check their homes until the evacuation has been lifted. Plans are developed to facilitate reentry when the Incident Management deems it safe to return. Back burning operations were put in place today to protect structures near the rim and prevent the fire from going across Highway 191 and threatening additional areas.

Operations were again today put in place to do assessment of the area and the homes within Hoback Ranches subdivision. Personnel were in the area up through most of today. However certain areas of the fire are still actively burning and unsafe to enter. Assessments of that area will be done when it is safe for personnel to enter the area. Homeowners can expect to be notified of the status of their homes one way or the other directly from the Sheriff’s Office as soon as we have that information.

An evacuation center for people affected by the fires managed by the American Red Cross still remains on standby and located at the LDS Church in Pinedale. Due to highway closures from fire operations and activity a shelter is in place in Jackson Hole located at the Montessori School of the Tetons, also managed by the American Red Cross. The Pinedale Lions Club is now assisting in coordination with the Red Cross to provide assistance for evacuees from the fire if assistance is needed please email rooseveltfireaid@gmail.com to contact them for this incident. The Sublette County Sheriff’s Office wants to emphasize to the public that there is a current fire ban within Sublette County and many surrounding counties.

Updates can be found on the Sublette County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, the Sublette County Emergency Management Facebook page, https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/6212/, and www.wyoroad.info. A Fire information line has been created by the Incident Management team in charge of the fire. The phone number for the Fire information line is 844-692-5341. In addition, we will share any information we receive from the Incident Management team on the progression of the fire.