Rosa Reyna-Pugh Appointed URA Board of Directors

ROCK SPRINGS — The Rock Springs City Council unanimously voted to appoint Rosa Reyna-Pugh to the Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency (URA) Board of Directors at its regularly scheduled meeting last week.

Rosa will replace Gloria Hutton, who retired after serving on the Board of Directors for more than a decade.

Reyna-Pugh has lived in Rock Springs since 2018 after moving to Wyoming with her husband Scottie Pugh. She is an active community member and always makes sure she is available for her neighbors. She often volunteers her time and talents when she is available.

Reyna-Pugh is a class away from obtaining her BAS in Business Organizational Management from Western Wyoming Community College. She currently holds an AA in Spanish and Social Work from Western.

She works as the community organizer for the Equality State Policy Center where she is currently working to increase civic engagement and voter turnout within the Hispanic and Latino community.

Reyna-Pugh’s previous work has caught national attention and she was recently was invited to attend the Women of Color Democracy Transformation Summit that took place at the Politico Center in Terrytown, NY. She was the lone representative from Wyoming among 20 women at the Summit.