Rosalie (Pat) McLain (March 16, 1944 – August 28, 2025)

Rosalie Patricia “Pat” McLain, passed away August 28, 2025 at her home in Green River. She was a life-long resident of Green River.

She was born March 16, 1944 to Percy and Anna Valencia. She was the tenth of eleven children.

She attended schools in Green River and was a 1962 graduate of Lincoln High School.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

She was a single mother of three when she married Jack Raymond “Ray” McLain on August 8, 1973. Together they raised her three children and were married for 52 years.

She is survived by her husband, Ray McLain; son, Tom McLain; daughters, DelRae Evans-McLain (husband Justin Cottrell), Lee Ann Covington (husband Glen Covington); grandson, Jace Covington; great-granddaughter Avelyn Covington; and sister, Tess Cameron. Also several nephews and nieces.

She was proceeded in death by her parents, four brothers, five of her six sisters, and her grandson Jack Dylan Covington. She was extremely close to one of her nieces, Janie Seppie, who passed away a few weeks ago.

Following Cremation, Graveside Services and Inurnment will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, September 4, 2025 at Riverview Cemetery.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com