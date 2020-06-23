Rose M. Mosbey

Tell us a little about yourself.

My family and I are lifelong residents of Rock Springs and Sweetwater County. I retired from the oil and gas industry after a successful 35 year career. My responsibilities included finance, accounting, and asset management.

I served on the City Council for 5 years and served on several standing committees. I have been an active citizen volunteer, serving with leadership roles on many boards, commissions and committees including the RS Planning & Zoning Commission, Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce, Wyoming Unemployment Insurance Commission, SWEDA and GDEDC Economic Development boards, Southwest Wyoming Industrial Association, Memorial Hospital, and Sweetwater Federal Credit Union.

What do you see as the most important issues in your candidacy and how will you address them?

Rock Springs is my home and I am committed to its welfare. The entire governing body must focus on the needs, interests, and future prosperity of the people who live and do business in Rock Springs through fiscal responsibility, public safety through police and fire protection, maintaining infrastructure, and other services which support a quality lifestyle for the residents of Rock Springs.

The challenge, of course, will be to provide these services with the projected significant decrease in revenues.

How can voters contact you?

I can be reached by email, rmosbey@wyoming.com, or phone at 307-705-6030.