Rosemary Williamson McIntosh (May 25, 1943 – February 27, 2023)

Rosemary Williamson McIntosh passed away February 27, 2023 in League City, Texas following a lengthy illness, the end of a life well-lived. She was the oldest of four children, born to Hank and Rosie Williamson in Manhattan, Kansas, on May 25, 1943.



As a baby, she and her mom lived in Texas and Oklahoma while her dad served in the US Cavalry in the European theater. Upon his return, the family lived in Texas and Washington, and eventually settled in Wyoming, living in Rawlins, Casper and Rock Springs.



Rosemary graduated from Rock Springs high school in 1960, and attended the University of Wyoming and Western Wyoming Community College. In July 1961 she married Bill McIntosh of Superior, Wyoming. That summer they moved to Seaford, Delaware where Bill had a teaching job. Their daughter Joan was born in 1962.



In 1967 the young family moved back to Jackson, Wyoming where Bill secured the position of football coach and teacher. Rosemary was employed by the US Forest Service and Grand Teton National Park. She eventually went to work at Spence, Moriarty & Schuster law firm, where she was involved in some of the highest profile legal cases in US history.



Rosemary was frequently seen at Jackson Hole High School athletic events supporting her daughter Joan, an All-American athlete, and Bill in his roles as coach and Athletics Director. Upon their retirements, Rosemary and Bill moved from Jackson, first to Galveston, Texas in 1995 and the settled in Friendswood, Texas in 2000. In addition to being an avid reader, Rosemary enjoyed traveling, cooking, her pets, and studying the genealogy of her families.



Rosemary is survived by her daughter Joan McIntosh Anders and husband Paul; grandson Troy Anders and great grandson Thomas Anders; sister Lucy Williamson and husband Randy Shaw; and brother Fred Williamson and wife Betsy; as well as loving friends and cousins. She was preceded in death by her husband Bill, her parents and one brother.

Memorial contributions can be may be made to: Heifer International, 1 World Avenue, Little Rock, AR 72202, 888/548-6437, Heifer.org.