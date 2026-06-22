Ross Announces Green River Ward 3 Campaign

GREEN RIVER — Robert Ross recently announced his candidacy for the Ward 3 seat on the Green River City Council.

A lifelong member of the Green River community, Ross said he is committed to helping ensure the city remains a safe, financially responsible, and family-oriented place to live and work.

Ross currently works as a financial advisor with Edward Jones, where he helps individuals, families, and businesses plan for their financial futures. Through his professional experience, he has developed expertise in budgeting, long-term planning, problem solving, and financial management. These are skills he believes are essential for effective local government leadership.

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He holds a bachelor’s degree from Pennsylvania State University, a Master of Education degree from Weber State University, and a Master of Business Administration from The University of Arizona. In addition, Ross has earned several professional designations focused on retirement planning, wealth management, and business solutions.

Ross has lived in Green River since the age of 10 and chose to raise his family in the community. He and his wife, Iuliia, are the parents of two daughters, Alina and Glasha. He believes local government should focus on practical solutions, fiscal responsibility, support for local families and businesses, strong public safety services, and responsible growth while preserving the values that make Green River unique.

As a husband, father, and active community member, Ross said he understands the importance of creating opportunities for future generations while protecting the quality-of-life residents enjoy today. If elected, he said he will advocate for a municipal deer management plan, expanded glass recycling opportunities, improved funding for road maintenance, and long-term solutions to the city’s water and sewer infrastructure challenges.

Ross said he would be honored to earn the support of Ward 3 residents and serve the community where he grew up, lives, and works. He believes that, together, Green River residents can continue building a strong future for the city and its families.