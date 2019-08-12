Ross Dress For Less Helps Local Kids Learn

In-store giving campaign provides funds to the Boys & Girls Club of Sweetwater County

SWEETWATER COUTNY — Every year, nearly four million young people are served by Boys & Girls Clubs. To celebrate these extraordinary efforts, Ross Stores, Inc. announced its partnering with Boys & Girls Clubs of America with a four-week program called, “Help Local Kids Learn.” Customers were able to make a monetary contribution at the Rock Springs Ross Dress for Less location during checkout to be donated to the Boys & Girls Club of Sweetwater County this past February.

The Rock Springs Ross Dress for Less and local shoppers came together to raise $2,608.77 for the Boys & Girls Club of Sweetwater County’s PowerHour program. PowerHour helps club members age 6-18 achieve academic success by providing homework help, tutoring and high-yield learning activities and encouraging members to become self-directed learners.

Campaign facts:

Ross Stores, Inc. invited customers to give at the register during the month of February to benefit Boys & Girls Clubs of America

100% of proceeds raised at each store benefit local Boys & Girls Clubs Every $3 donation helps provide one hour of homework help for a Club youth

$15 helps keep a kid safe after school today

