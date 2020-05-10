Ross Hits His Way to Iowa Wesleyan University

ROCK SPRINGS — Parker Ross, a 2020 Rock Springs High School graduate, signed a letter of intent to play baseball at Iowa Wesleyan University, in Mount Pleasant, Iowa.

Ross is playing for American Legion Post 24 Baseball, and has played for Rocky Mountain School of Baseball, Under Armour Baseball Factory in California, where he was selected as a Baseball Factory All Region player.

The standout ball player dedicates his success to his parents Nick and Jamie Ross, Cedric Zumwalt, Trae Moody, Rocky Rondinelli, Jeff Duva of CSA Prep Star and countless others who have helped him along the way.

Ross will continue his education and work towards a degree in Kinesiology.