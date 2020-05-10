CELEBRATE! Thursday, May 14, 2020

Ross Hits His Way to Iowa Wesleyan University

Ross Hits His Way to Iowa Wesleyan University

Pictured from top left to right: Rocky Rondinelli, Austin Ross, Zakary Ross, Trae Moody. From bottom left to right: Nick Ross, Brooklyn Ross, Parker Ross, Jamie Ross.

ROCK SPRINGS — Parker Ross, a 2020 Rock Springs High School graduate, signed a letter of intent to play baseball at Iowa Wesleyan University, in Mount Pleasant, Iowa.

Ross is playing for American Legion Post 24 Baseball, and has played for Rocky Mountain School of Baseball, Under Armour Baseball Factory in California, where he was selected as a Baseball Factory All Region player.

The standout ball player dedicates his success to his parents Nick and Jamie Ross, Cedric Zumwalt, Trae Moody, Rocky Rondinelli, Jeff Duva of CSA Prep Star and countless others who have helped him along the way.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Ross will continue his education and work towards a degree in Kinesiology.

Related Articles

A New Breed of Mustangs

A New Breed of Mustangs

Galindo Coaches Final Lap for RSHS

Galindo Coaches Final Lap for RSHS

Wolves Lay to Rest State Wrestling Appeal

Wolves Lay to Rest State Wrestling Appeal

Wolves to Celebrate Spring Sports Senior Nights

Wolves to Celebrate Spring Sports Senior Nights