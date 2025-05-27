Ross L. Kroth (Nov. 20, 1954 – May 14, 2025)

Ross L. Kroth, 70, of Superior Wy, passed away peacefully in his home, on May 14th,2025.

Ross was born in Hot Springs, SD on November 20, 1954 to Bob and Kathy. He spent his childhood in Buffalo Gap, SD with his sisters Kaye Lessert of Merriman, NE. and Rita Manley of Sturgis, SD. Ross graduated from Colfax, WA high school in 1972.

Ross married Rhonda Brill in 1977. Together they had 4 children: Troy Smith of Superior, Shanna Carter of Rock Springs, Kyle Kroth of Laurel, Mt and Amanda Frits of Superior, Wy. all of whom survive him. After that Ross partnered with Cynthia Smith and together, they had a son Bobby Kroth, both Cynthia and Bobby have proceeded him in death.

Ross was also a grandparent to Troy and Kayla Smith, John Reese, Morgan Carter, and Tanner, Lane, and Cody Riley. He had 1 great grandson Troy Smith IV. Ross will be missed by his many friends and family. His friends have described him as a highly skilled tradesman and one of the best carpenters they know. A member of the Carpenters Union, he got the opportunity to travel for work and there he made many a friend and many a story too. He truly was a jack of all trades. Ross also said once he was the “keeper of the old” and he truly was an enthusiast of old cars, pickups, dump trucks, motorcycles, tractors, anything with wheels. A great mechanic with the true understanding of how and why things work, not just that they aren’t. He was so very proud of his recently finished 1940 GMC and you would see him at local car shows with it. He could also be found spending his retirement on the back of his Harley and really loved the open road. He really was the “Highway Man” that the song talks about.

We would love for you to join us Saturday, May 31s starting at 1 p.m. in Marskey Park (ballpark) in Superior WY, for a celebration of his life. We invite you to come eat and share your stories and memories. We also invite you to bring your classic car, bike, or whatever you know Ross would like, and join in saying goodbye. At 4 p.m. we will line up and do a drive thru downtown in his honor.

Condolences for the family can be left at www.foxfh.com.