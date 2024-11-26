Roy Allen Lloyd (May 20, 1974 – November 21, 2024)

Roy Lloyd, 50, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family, Thursday, November 21, 2024 at Huntsman Cancer Institute in Salt Lake City, Utah. He was a 21-year resident of Green River, Wyoming and former resident of Cheyenne and Evanston.

Roy was born May 20, 1974 in Evanston, Wyoming; the son of Melvin Dwayne Lloyd and Margaret “Peggy” Doris Thompson.

He attended schools in Evanston, Wyoming and was a 1992 graduate of Evanston High School. Roy earned his Bachelor’s Degrees in Sociology and Psychology from Black Hills State in Spearfish, South Dakota.

Roy married the love of his life Heidi Lynn Licht, September 18, 1999 in Evanston, Wyoming.

He was the Owner/Operator of Opportunities Inc. for three years as a Social Worker. He previously worked for Nowcap; Southwest Rehabilitation Center and MRS.

Roy was a member of the Union Congregational Church, UCC.

He was always in everyone’s corner cheering. He loved spending time with his family especially his grandchildren, fly fishing, tying flies, and watching his kids in wrestling, football, school activities and FFA.

Roy was a pillar in the community as a volunteer and coach for youth programs, the voice of Christmas parades and sporting events, a County Commissioner, a lay pastor for the community, and so much more.

Survivors include his wife Heidi Lloyd of Green River, Wyoming; two sons, Kaden Lloyd and wife Karli of Tremonton, Utah; Jakob Lloyd of Green River, Wyoming; two daughters, Jorie Randall and husband Cole of Green River, Wyoming; Kamilyn Lloyd of Spearfish, South Dakota; two sisters, Ruth Anne Rubeling and husband Beau of Cheyenne, Wyoming; Trisha Lloyd of Rawlins, Wyoming; four grandchildren, Addisyn Randall; Gracyn Randall; Creed Randall; Jeter Randall; two aunts, Patty Bates; Lois Woodward and husband Bob; two uncles, Allen Thompson; Bill Thompson and wife Kathy; several cousins; nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; mother-in-law, Connie Aronson; paternal grandparents; maternal grandparents; one cousin, Brian Perkins; one sister-in-law, Heather Erickson.

The family respectfully requests donations be made in Roy’s name to Cowboys Against Cancer 1893 Dewar Drive, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901.

Cremation will take place; a celebration of life event will be conducted at 10 a.m. Wednesday, December 11, 2024 at the Sweetwater Events Complex, 3320 Yellowstone Road, Rock Springs, Wyoming.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.