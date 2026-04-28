Roy Godfrey Christensen III (October 9, 1949 – April 23, 2026)

Roy Godfrey Christensen III made one final, peaceful ride into the sunset on Thursday, April 23, 2026, following many years of declining health. He was surrounded by his two daughters, Sarah and Micah, and younger brother, Dana at the time of his passing.

Born on October 9, 1949 with saltwater in his veins, Roy began his life in sunny Pasadena, California, enjoyed a richly All-American childhood growing up on the high mesas of Los Alamos, New Mexico, and answered the call to “go West, young man” as he lived out the rest of his adventure in the ruggedly beautiful landscape of Western Wyoming.

Roy, or “Trey,” as he is affectionately known by close family and friends, is preceded in death by his parents – Roy Godfrey Christensen II and Hilda Lillian Laidlaw Christensen. There are many other family members and close friends who preceded him, (not to mention, several beloved ol’ dogs, who, most certainly count as family, if you asked Roy), were all there to greet him.

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Roy is survived by his former spouse Danelle Christensen, recent spouse Sharon Christensen, eldest daughter Sarah and husband Levi Berry, youngest daughter Micah and husband Tyler Salminen, four amazing grandchildren Owen, Evan, Landen and Olive, brother Dana and sister-in-law Betsy Christensen, nephews Dane and Colin Christensen and families, and an enduring friend of over 50 years, Patsy Floyd Christensen.

With a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering, he spent a 30+ year career as a Maintenance Foreman in the trona mines of Southwest Wyoming. His gave little weight to the title of “boss”, and preferred to work alongside many members of his crew, whom he loved as family and remained friends with long after his final shift. They were truly his partners in crime, confidants, and comrades through many years of freezing cold outages, breakdowns, as well as triumphs in the “trona patch.”

Roy, in his own words, was “A true man of action.” He designed a business card in the weeks following his retirement that humorously outlined the ways he wanted his “qualifications” to be known going forward:

“Mercenary and guide. Professional hunter and trapper. Racer of snowmachines, horses, cars and motorcycles. Wars fought and won. Tamer of all manner of beasts. Problems solved, no matter how big or small. A man for the ages and a formidable opponent.”

To know Roy was to love his quick wit and ornery sense of humor!

In addition to Roy’s self-proclaimed ability to “race cars” and “tame beasts,” Roy carried within him a great stirring for helping people, and would, quite literally, give you the shirt off his back in times of need. He cared very much about serving others and spent years in civic engagement and on various city planning committees. He had great vision and you’d be hard-pressed to find another person who stood so strongly for their beliefs, even if it meant standing alone.

Roy was rooted in common sense and had the kind of magnetism that made people feel seen. He was a fierce supporter of the “underdog,” and cared little about status – being a solid, loyal friend was of utmost importance to him. There was rarely a time that Roy didn’t stop to change a stranger’s tire on the side of the road, showed up to help pour concrete in a local backyard, or encouraged someone to “think bigger” about their life.

Roy was a lover of the outdoors to his core. After moving to Wyoming as a young man, the wide-open spaces and high mountain air found its way into his blood and never left. Though he had the mind of an engineer and the heart of a dreamer, he undoubtedly had the soul of a mountain man. Walking the high elevation timberline and watching the sun first peek through the trees on an early morning hunt was what made him feel most alive. He was passionate about introducing people to the grandeur of God’s creation, and loved taking others to cast a line in the water, explore a remote dusty two-track, or stop and take in a vista that most would otherwise drive past. He cared deeply about stewarding and preserving opportunities for future generations and spoke tirelessly about doing so.

In the words of his brother, Dana, Roy did life “his way,” and though his old soul, strong will, and often unbending ideas sometimes prickled the sensitivities, Roy was a lover of mankind, defender of freedom, and friend to the wandering. The love he imparted to those he held most dear hung on until the very end, and then some.

Per Roy’s wishes, there will be no formal services, but a gathering of close friends and family will happen around a campfire when Summer finally comes back to the high country. If you’d like to come roast a S’more and talk about “old times,” please feel welcome and be sure to let the family know.

In lieu of flowers, donations, or tears, his daughters request that you purchase a license and take your children and grandchildren fishing. Be sure to stop at the gas station and let them pick an extra jelly donut or candy bar on your way out of town. Turn off your TVs, phones, and other distractions and get out and make new memories while they are still there for the making. Life is precious, and so, so short, and the girls would love to see a photo of your big catch and ask that you share any stories and photos of your time spent with him.

So, today, we celebrate you, Roy. You were truly “a man for the ages,” and you will live on in the hearts of those who love you most.