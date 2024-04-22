Roy Martin Cochran (December 24, 1943 – April 11, 2024)

Roy Martin Cochran, 80, passed away peacefully Thursday, April 11, 2024 surrounded by his family at Sunridge Assisted Living in Roy, Utah. He was a 42-year resident of Green River, Wyoming and former resident of Idaho.

He was born December 24, 1943 in Bishop, California; the son of Roy James Cochran and Freida Martin.

Mr. Cochran attended schools in California and Mullan, Idaho and was a 1963 graduate at Mullan High School.

He married Arlene Katherine Polla November 1, 1975 in Silverton, Idaho. She preceded him in death May 23, 2011.

Mr. Cochran served in the United States Army during The Vietnam Conflict as a radar tech/radio operator.

He was a member of American Legion Archie Hay Post #24, Boy Scouts and Lions Club.

He worked for Jim Bridger Power Plant for 26 years and retired in 2009 as a Mechanic.

Survivors include one stepson James A Kolczak of Rock Springs, Wyoming; one son Michael Cochran and wife Kari of Rock Springs, Wyoming; one step daughter Johnna Kolczak of Roy, Utah; one daughter Missy Cochran of Billings, Montana; five grandchildren, Kraig Kolczak and wife Lesley of Roy, Utah; Kasey Kolczak of Roy, Utah; Nichole France and husband Brad of Rock Springs, Wyoming; Makayla Cochran and significant other Cody Alvey of Scottsbluff, Nebraska; and Cambree Cochran of Rock Springs, Wyoming; four great-grandchildren Miles Kolczak, Owen Kolczak, BettyAnne France, and Atlas Alvey.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Arlene Cochran; one step-son Brian Kolczak one daughter-in-law Kristine Kolczak; one grandson Joran Cochran and one uncle, Ray Martin.

Funeral Services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Friday, April 26, 2024 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Stake Center, 120 Shoshone Avenue, Green River, Wyoming. Military Honors, Graveside Services and Interment will be in the Riverview Cemetery.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.