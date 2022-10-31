RS Animal Control Looks at Partnering With Pet Food Company

ROCK SPRINGS — In an effort to save money on purchasing pet food for the Rock Springs Animal Control Shelter, the City is looking at partnering with a pet food company.

The Rock Springs City Council will meet tomorrow and one of the items it will review is an agreement between the city, the RS Animal Control Shelter, and Hill’s Pet Nutrition Sales, Inc. In exchange for displaying Hill’s Food, Shelter & Love partnership information at the animal control facility, the city will receive discounted prices on cat and dog food.

To review the entire agreement, click here.

See the chart below for proposed discounts.

Other Business

The Council will host a public hearing regarding flat rental amounts for each public housing unit. Later in the meeting, they will take action on the proposed changes.

Under ordinances, the Council will review two ordinances geared at clamping down on human trafficking while protecting local massage therapists. Both ordinances were tabled at the last meeting to allow for a 12-person committee to be formed. This committee is tasked with coming up with language that will achieve the city’s goals while protecting local massage therapists.

Under new business, the Council will review a request from the Rock Springs Police Department to go out to bid for a lease agreement for the purchase of police fleet vehicles and trucks for the animal control, cemetery, and wastewater treatment plant.

The Council will review a $8,000 Enforcing Underage Drinking Prevention for Success Grant from the Wyoming Association of Sheriffs and Chiefs of Police.

To review the entire agenda, click here. The Council meeting will take place on Tuesday, November 1, at 7 p.m. at City Hall.