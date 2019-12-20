RS Army Recruiting Station Makes Donation

With the season of giving upon us, Sweetwater One Public School Foundation and Sweetwater County School District No. 1 accepted a donation from the Rock Springs Army Recruiting Station.

The donation consisted of 20 boxes of toys for children in need. The toys were collected during a holiday toy drive by the local Rock Springs Dollar Tree. The Sweetwater One Public School Foundation and Sweetwater County School District No. 1 would like to thank the Army Recruiting Station for their generous donation to local students and families.