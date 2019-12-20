RS Army Recruiting Station Makes Donation

Those at the donation are from left to right: Nicole Bolton, Samantha Gardner, Kelly McGovern, Stacy Jones, Melissa Wray-Marchetti, Larry Fusselman, Sergeant First Class Ian Gamoke, and Staff Sergeant Dillon Nations. Courtesy photo

With the season of giving upon us, Sweetwater One Public School Foundation and Sweetwater County School District No. 1 accepted a donation from the Rock Springs Army Recruiting Station.

The donation consisted of 20 boxes of toys for children in need. The toys were collected during a holiday toy drive by the local Rock Springs Dollar Tree. The Sweetwater One Public School Foundation and Sweetwater County School District No. 1 would like to thank the Army Recruiting Station for their generous donation to local students and families.

