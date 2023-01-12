RS Chamber Director Graduates from Institute for Organization Management

ROCK SPRINGS — Institute for Organization Management (IOM), the professional development program of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, announced that Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce CEO Rick Lee has graduated from the program and received the recognition of IOM.

Lee received the recognition after completing 96 credit hours of course instruction in nonprofit management. In addition, participants could earn credit hours towards the Certified Chamber Executive (CCE) or Certified Association Executive (CAE), certifications. Nearly 1,000 individuals attend Institute annually, according to a press release.

The program offered educational information on all aspects that chambers work with including, technology, financial, human resources, events, governmental, advocacy, among other things, Chamber Director Lee said.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

“The information was vast and suited for every chamber, regardless of where a chamber might be from,” Lee said.

“I would sit next to a chamber representative from a huge city in Ohio, with a membership of 5,000 and a staff of 50 on the right of me and on the left, someone from Montana from a chamber of 30 members and running a one-person show,” Lee explained. “What we were taught was applicable to all of us.”

“Institute graduates are recognized across the country as leaders in their industries and organizations,” said Raymond P. Towle, IOM, CAE, the U.S. Chamber’s vice president of Institute for Organization Management. “These individuals have the knowledge, skills, and dedication necessary to achieve professional and organizational success in the dynamic association and chamber industries.”

“The most important thing that I learned was that chambers are still, not only relevant, but vital to the progress and development of our communities. But we have a responsibility to ensure that our businesses trust is earned and never taken for granted,” Lee said.

Lee also enjoyed hearing insights and best practices from associates and classmates from around the country.



About the Program

Institute for Organization Management is the professional development program of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. It is the premier nonprofit professional development program for association and chamber professionals, fostering individual growth through interactive learning and networking opportunities.

Since its commencement in 1921, the Institute program has been educating tens of thousands of association, chamber, and other nonprofit leaders on how to build stronger organizations, better serve their members and become strong business advocates. Institute’s curriculum consists of four weeklong sessions at four different university locations throughout the country.

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce is the world’s largest business organization representing companies of all sizes across every sector of the economy. Its members range from the small businesses and local chambers of commerce that line the Main Streets of America to leading industry associations and large corporations.