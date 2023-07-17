RS City Council to Consider Grant Agreement for Airport Runway Project

ROCK SPRINGS — The Rock Springs City Council will consider accepting and approving a grant agreement in which the city will be responsible for funding $147,290 for a taxiway and runway project at the Southwest Wyoming Regional Airport.

The grant agreement offer is between the U.S. Department of Transportation Federal Aviation Administration and the City of Rock Springs. The grant will go towards the reconstruction of Taxiways C, D, and F Lighting, and rehabilitation of Runway 3/21 Lighting (Phase I – Design).

This is a four-year grant and the city’s responsibility is not to exceed the amount of $147,290.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Other Business

The Council will also consider accepting and approving a Memorandum of Understanding FY 23-24 with the Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce, in the amount of $30,000.

The meeting documents state that the Chamber of Commerce recognizes their responsibility to adhere to the MOU, which includes the following:

Maintain a Business Success Tools Kit with programs that will provide examples of Business Plans.

Provide a Fully Functioning Website that will provide information on how to retain or expand existing and startup businesses.

Provide a Workforce Development Program which partners with local businesses and industry to determine specific needs and gaps in workforce. Facilitate the Chamber Enterprise Coalition to gather expertise in industry. Work with local representatives of SBDC and other resources for diversification and workforce development.

Maintain a listing of local commercial, industrial, and retail properties to provide a property listings database.

The Rock Springs Chamber will provide written or oral updates to the City Council on request from the City Council. The CEO and President of the Board will meet with the Liaison from the Council upon request.

Aid start-ups and existing businesses. Work with new and potential businesses looking to relocate.

Provide a Financial Review, if requested by the Mayor and City Council, by a Certified Public Accountant.

The Council will also host two public hearings. The Rock Springs Housing Authority will hold a public hearing to discuss the proposed changes to the Admissions & Continued Occupancy Policy (ACOP) and the Administrative Plan for the Section 8 Voucher program. The Rock Springs Housing Authority has promulgated changes to conform to the Department of Housing and Urban Development regulations. Those changes can be found here.

The second public hearing will be regarding an application submitted by Greg and Careea Car with Top Hat Leasing, to amend Article 13-8 of the Ordinances of the City of Rock Springs (Ordinance #2023-06). This amendment would modify the minimum area required for a planned unit development overlay zone on non-subdivision projects. More information on this ordinance can be found here. The Council will do a first reading of these amendments during the meeting.

The Rock Springs City Council will meet Tuesday, July 18, at 7 p.m. at Rock Springs City Hall. To view the full meeting agenda and packet, click here.