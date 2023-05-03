RS Council Approves 2024 Preliminary Budget

ROCK SPRINGS — The Rock Springs City Council unanimously approved a preliminary budget that includes a nearly $284,000 budget shortfall in the general fund.

Prior to approving the preliminary budget, Mayor Max Mickelson addressed the community saying hours upon hours have been spent by the budget committee and department leaders creating the Fiscal Year 2023-24 preliminary budget.

“Much like a household budget, the city must live within our means,” Mickelson said. “We are so close to balancing the budget.”

However, Mayor Mickelson cautioned the Council and the community about the budget. For years, the city has neglected to replace aging equipment, complete facility maintenance, or hire open positions due to budget constraints. While the City of Rock Springs is attempting to work toward some of these goals, it will take time and a budget to do so.

In this regard, the budget isn’t really a balanced budget because of these lingering needs of the city, Mayor Mickelson explained.

In a letter to the city, Director of Administrative Services Matthew McBurnett explained this further stating “However, even with the general fund budget close to being in balance, a budget that does not set aside enough funds for known future expenses, does not replace outdated equipment, and does not meet building maintenance needs is not a truly balanced budget.”

Due to the funding shortfall, the departments were asked to cut $6 million from this year’s requests. The budget committee has prioritized staff, equipment, facilities, strategic planning, and reserves.

New positions and newly funded positions currently funded:

Animal Control Supervisor

Deputy Fire Chief

Parks Maintenance Worker

Electrical Inspector

Assistant City Planner (Previously Funded)

Parks Maintenance Worker (Previously Funded)

Streets Maintenance Worker (Previously Funded)

Replacement of multiple outdated vehicles, some almost 40 years old

Replacement of multiple pieces of equipment. Many no longer supported by manufacturers.

Repairs to building infrastructure

To review the entire budget, click here.

Other Business

The Council approved a $1.25 million contract with Kilgore Companies, LLC doing business as Lewis & Lewis, Inc. for the 2023 Overlay Project.

Council also approved a $547,295 contract with Cascade Fire Equipment, Inc. to purchase a used fire apparatus.