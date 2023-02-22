RS Council Approves Fireworks Contract; Liquor Licenses

ROCK SPRINGS — The Rock Springs City Council voted unanimously to approve a $20,000 contract for the annual Fourth of July fireworks display at its meeting tonight.

The vote was made without any discussion or comments from the Council on the contract.

Under the proposed contract, Fireworks West Internationale Inc., will set up, fire the display, and help in areas necessary to perform the fireworks display safely in accordance with federal, state, and local laws. After the fireworks display is complete, the company will check the display area for any fireworks that did not ignite and properly dispose of them.

Other Business

After no comments were made during the public hearing, the Council approved all of the microbrewery, winery, restaurant, retail, limited, bar and grill and resort liquor license requests for the period of April 1, 2023, through March 31, 2024.

The Council approved the revised Sweetwater County 20223 Specific Purpose Tax Joint Powers Board agreement between various Sweetwater County towns and cities.

The Council also approved a memorandum of understanding between the City of Rock Springs and Sweetwater County School District No. 1 to assist District No. 1 in purchasing “Stop the Bleed” kits for classrooms.