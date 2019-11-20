RS Council Honors Distinguished Citizen

ROCK SPRINGS — The Rock Springs City Council honored David Fedrizzi with the Outstanding Citizen Award during the November 19 council meeting.

Fedrizzi, who graduated from Rock Springs High School as valedictorian in 1954, retired from the Wyoming Department of Transportation this past spring after an exceptional 61 year career.

Fedrizzi was the longest serving employee not just for WYDOT, but all departments in the entire state. As a civil engineer, Fedrizzi was involved in many important road projects over the years, including construction of the road to the Jim Bridger Power Plant and of US 191 from I-80 to the Utah state line.

Fedrizzi continues to volunteer his time in the community, cleaning up litter along the city’s roadways.

Fedrizzi thanked the council for their willingness to serve the community and said, “If I provided a little inspiration for you, that’s great, so much the better. Thank you very much.”

“We’re sure proud to have you in our community and as one of our citizens. You’ve done an outstanding job and we thank you for coming down tonight,” Mayor Timothy Kaumo said.