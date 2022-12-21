RS Council Reads Service Animal Ordinance for a Second Time

ROCK SPRINGS — The Rock Springs City Council completed the second reading of an ordinance that would exclude service animals from the number of animals a person can own.

During the Council meeting tonight, no comments were made on an ordinance called Humane Control and Regulation of Animals. The proposed amendment will not only exclude service animals from the number of animals a person can own, but from licensing fees.

The ordinance states the current ordinance recognizes seeing-eye dogs trained to assist the blind as service animals, but other service animals for other disabilities are not recognized. “The governing body of Rock Springs finds that the owners of service animals trained to assist their owners for a variety of recognized disabilities should be equally protected by the law, and that service animals should be excluded from the number of animals a person can own without being required to obtain a kennel license.”

Under this ordinance, licenses for service animals will be given at no charge to the owner.

Left: Tim Savage and Rock Springs Mayor Tim Kaumo. Middle: Rock Springs Mayor Kaumo presents Councilor David Halter with a plaque. Right: Mayor Tim Kaumo presents Keaton West with a plaque at tonight’s Council meeting.

Final Meeting

This Council meeting marked the final chapter for three Councilors and three-term Mayor Tim Kaumo.

Tim Savage, David Halter, and Keaton West will all be leaving the Council in 2023. Tom Allen will be taking Savage’s seat in Ward II, while Dan Pedri replaces Halter in Ward III and Randy Hanson will fill West’s seat in Ward IV after West was elected to the Sweetwater County Commission.

Kaumo served three terms as the Mayor of Rock Springs. He will be replaced by former Sweetwater County School District No. 1 Trustee Max Mickelson in January.

During tonight’s meeting, all Councilors and Mayor Kaumo were recognized for their years of service and presented with a plaque. Councilor Savage was absent from the meeting.