RS Council to Consider Accepting FEMA Grant Tuesday

ROCK SPRINGS – The Rock Springs City Council will consider approving a grant award agreement between the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the city during its regular meeting Tuesday night.

The agreement is for the 2023 Assistance to Firefighters Grant amounting to $50,945.45. According to meeting documents, the grant requires a 10% match from the city. Other resolutions under consideration by the Council Tuesday include approving a memorandum of understanding between the city and Sweetwater County School District No. 1 for a school resource officer, approving alcohol and tobacco inspection contracts with the Wyoming Association of Sheriffs and Chiefs of Police, and an agreement with Tad Management LLC for a performance of AbbaFab at the Broadway Theater Oct. 2.

New business being considered by the Council include a request from the parks and recreation department to seek bids for new playground equipment at the Wataha Recreation Area, a request from the fire department to apply for an Exxon Mobil grant, and several requests for malt beverage permits for various events. 

The Council meets at 7 p.m. at City Hall. The meetings are open to the public and are streamed on the city’s YouTube Channel. A full agenda is available here.

