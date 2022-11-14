RS Council to Hear Audit Report; Consider Christmas Bonuses

ROCK SPRINGS — The Rock Springs City Council will listen to a 2022 audit report conducted by a Cheyenne accounting firm during its meeting tomorrow night.

McGee, Hearne and Paiz, LLC conducted the audit reviewing not only the budget but also internal control within the city.

The city’s General Fund reported a balance of $41,128,819 at the end of the fiscal year. That balance reflected a decrease of $945,410, or 2.25 percent, from the previous fiscal year.

“We did not identify any deficiencies in internal control that we consider to be material weaknesses,” the auditor report states.

Council will consider a request from the finance department to approve the Rock Springs Fiscal Year 2022 audit report after its review Tuesday night.

Other Business

Mayor Tim Kaumo is asking the Council to support his recommendation of Christmas bonuses for city employees. Bonuses for employees with more than one year of service would be $50 and those with less than one year of service will receive $25. The bonus will be added to gross salaries for all qualified full-time and permanent part-time employees for the December 7, 2022 payroll if approved.

The Council will also view an agreement between the City of Rock Springs and Sweetwater County School District (SCSD) No. 1 to establish a Memorial Park to commemorate the Chinese Massacre. SCSD No. 1 would grant an easement to a portion of their land to allow the City to place a monument on the property where Chinese workers lived after they were brought to the United States to mine coal.

Two ordinances regarding massage parlors and human trafficking recently brought before the Rock Springs City Council still remain on the table and are scheduled for the second reading. The Council approved the formation of a 12-person committee to review the ordinances and come up with recommendations to clarify language in the ordinances.

The Council will also hear an update from CLIMB Wyoming Program Director Katie Mullen.

To view the entire Council packet, click here. The meeting is scheduled to take place at 7 p.m. at City Hall on Tuesday, November 15.