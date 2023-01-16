RS Council to Host Three Public Hearings Tuesday’s Meeting

ROCK SPRINGS — The Rock Springs City Council is scheduled to host three public hearings on various topics during its meeting tomorrow night.

The first public hearing will be on an application for a New Bar & Grill Liquor License by UP-RS, LLC, doing business as Boars Tusk Steakhouse, located at 404 N Street. The Council is set to take action on this request later in the meeting.

The second public hearing is regarding the proposed changes to the Admissions and Continued Occupancy Policy for the Rock Springs Housing Authority. The Council will also take action on this item during the meeting.

The third public hearing is to discuss the Proposed Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) Grant application. Under resolutions, Council will review the grant application to the United States Department of Transportation through the RAISE Discretionary Grant Program for the Gateway Revitalization Project, in the amount of $1.36 million.

According to the application, “Rock Springs will launch the ‘Rock Springs Gateway Revitalization’ Project to plan for the rehabilitation and revitalization of four

targeted impact zones within the city limits.”

Other Business

The Council will review a resolution supporting the formation of the Sweetwater County 2023 Specific Purpose Tax Joint Powers Board Joint Powers Agreement between various county communities.

During presentations, Southwest Wyoming Regional Airport Director Devon Brubaker will give an update on State Lands and Investments Board (SLIB) and American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) grant fund sponsorships. Under resolutions, the Council will review the application to SLIB for an ARPA Local Government Project Grant on behalf of the Southwest Wyoming Regional Airport to support the ongoing Commercial Terminal Modernization Project. The amount is for a little over $3 million.

The Rock Springs Police Department is requesting authorization to apply for a Bureau of Justice Assistance and Justice and Security Strategies grant for body-worn cameras. If approved, this grant will require a one-to-one match. The grant amount was not provided.

Council will also review a request from the Rock Springs Fire Department to purchase portable radios for around $57,000.

To review the complete agenda packet, click here. The Council will meet on Tuesday, January 16, at 7 p.m. at City Hall.