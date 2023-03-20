RS Council to Look at Changing First Responders Residence Requirements

ROCK SPRINGS — The Rock Springs City Council will review the residential requirements for Rock Springs officers and firefighters at its meeting Tuesday evening.

According to the Council packet, the Council is reviewing two ordinances that will change the residential requirements for Rock Springs officers and firefighters from being a resident of the city to “residing within 20 miles of the city.”

Both ordinances, an Ordinance amending Article 8-4, entitled “Personnel Requirements,” and an Ordinance amending Section 1-604(c), entitled “Adopting the Personnel Policies and Procedures Relating to City of Rock Springs Employees,” will need to be read three times and approved on the third and final reading for the change to be implemented.

Other Business

The Council is scheduled to host a public hearing on a request for Preliminary/Final Plat approval for the Aspen Mountain Medical Center Subdivision, which is located near College Drive and Stagecoach Boulevard.

Under resolutions, the Council will review a contract with Ken Garff-Cheyenne Dealership for five police vehicles and four pickup trucks. The total cost of these vehicles is $428,228.

The Rock Springs Police Department is also seeking permission to apply for the 2023 State Homeland Security Program to purchase a Crisis Negotiations Team vehicle.

Council will also review a memorandum of understanding between the City of Rock Springs and Rock Springs Little League Baseball for batting-cage improvements and scoreboard upgrades at Kiwanis Ballfields. Both projects are being funded through the generous donations of several local businesses.

To review the entire agenda, click here. The Council will meet for their regular meeting on Tuesday, March 21, at 7 p.m. at City Hall.