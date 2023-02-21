RS Council to Review Fireworks Contract, Annual Liquor License Requests

ROCK SPRINGS — The City of Rock Springs will consider a $20,000 contract for the Fourth of July fireworks show at its meeting tonight.

Last year, the Rock Springs City Council approved the contract, however in 2021 Council did not approve the contract saying that due to budget constraints, it would forego paying for the annual fireworks display.

Under the proposed contract, Fireworks West Internationale Inc., will set up, fire the display, and help in areas necessary to perform the fireworks display safely in accordance with federal, state, and local laws. After the fireworks display is complete, the company will check the display area for any fireworks that did not ignite and properly dispose of them.

Other Business

The Council will also host a public hearing on an application for the renewal of microbrewery, winery, restaurant, retail, limited, bar and grill and resort liquor licenses for the period of April 1, 2023, through March 31, 2024. The Council will act on a resolution on these licenses later in the meeting. To see the list of liquor license renewal requests, see the document below.

During presentations, the Council will heard and update from Sweetwater Events Complex Executive Director Kandi Pendleton, a 2022 Annual Report from Joint Powers Combined Communications, and an update on the Treatment Court of Sweetwater County from coordinator Augusta Clayton-Davis.

Under resolutions, the Council will review a revised Sweetwater County 20223 Specific Purpose Tax Joint Powers Board agreement between various Sweetwater County towns and cities. The Council will also review a memorandum of understanding between the City of Rock Springs and Sweetwater County School District No. 1 to assist District No. 1 in purchasing “Stop the Bleed” kits for classrooms.

For the complete agenda, click here. The Council will meet Tuesday, February 21, at 7 p.m. at City Hall.