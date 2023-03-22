RS Councilor Concerned about Off-Track Horse Betting Expansion

ROCK SPRINGS — The Rock Springs City Council has approved the expansion of an off-track horse betting within city limits despite one councilor’s concerns about the proposition.

Andrew Hubert currently operates a Wyoming Downs facility in Green River and wants to expand the operation to Rock Springs. He sought support from the City of Rock Springs at the council meeting this week before he goes before the Sweetwater County Commission.

Councilor Daniel Pedri said his constituents have raised concerns about how the machines going into the new Center Street location will be regulated.

Wyoming Downs operates under the Wyoming Gaming Commission and the machines used are historic horse racing terminals, Hubert explained. The machines are inspected by the commission along with other agencies. The machine shows how many races are running and that’s what a person places bets on.

“It just displays the results in the same format that you would play a slot machine, but it is actually based on historic horse races and it’s all overseen and approved by the Wyoming Gaming Commission,” Hubert said.

Pedri also wanted to know what percentage of payout is retained by Wyoming Downs. Hubert said the takeout allowed by Wyoming state law is 7 percent.

This means 92 percent of the money will go to the winners, and the remaining amount goes to pay state and county fees, breeders funds, and the Legislative Stabilization Reserve Account.

“It’s just like when you go to the race track, the poll has to pay,” Hubert explained. “You’re not guaranteed to win every time.”

For every dollar spent, Wyoming Downs receives 7 cents and most of that is used to pay the fees he spoke about earlier.

“I’ve watched people play those machines and I’m having a hard time distinguishing how they are different from a slot machine. And gambling is illegal in the state of Wyoming, so I’m still baffled by how that’s gone under the radar,” Pedri said.

Pedri said it’s nice to receive the revenue from it, but it should be “clean money.”

According to a letter to the city, the new facility at 63 Center Street would produce $250,000 to $500,000 in new revenue to Rock Springs.

Hubert said his business operates according to regulations approved under Wyoming state law regarding historic horse racing. He also offered to show the Councilors the machine and how it works.

“I’ve seen how they work and that’s why I’m asking these questions,” Pedri said.

Pedri was also concerned about residents getting addicted to gambling and wondered what they are doing to help. Hubert said they pay into the national quit gambling program and if a customer requests to be removed from the facility or not allowed in it, they will honor the customer’s request.

Pedri said he’s concerned that increasing the footprint of the business could possible lead to increased addiction. He said he cannot support the request and voted against the motion to approve. He was the only no vote.

Currently, there are two businesses, Wyoming Downs and Wyoming Horse Racing, offering historic horse racing terminals in Sweetwater County.