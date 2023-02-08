RS Fire Department Will Pursue Grant to Purchase New Fire Truck

ROCK SPRINGS — The Rock Springs Fire Department will move forward with a $912,000 grant application for a new fire truck.

During the Rock Springs City Council meeting tonight, the Council unanimously approved a request from the department to apply for a Fiscal Year 2023 Assistance to Firefighters Grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency for a new fire truck. The total grant request would be for $912,000, which would require a 10 percent match of $91,200 from the city.

The RSFD will also apply for the following grants.

  • A $38,000 FY 2023 Assistance to Firefighters Grant to purchase fitness equipment for the fire stations.
  • An $18,000 FY 2023 Assistance to Firefighters Grant to provide mental and emotional health and wellness support.
  • A $31,895 FY 2023 Assistance to Firefighters Grant to purchase nozzle and hose equipment.

The department will also purchase a stand-by generator with grant funding for nearly $52,000.

Other Business

The Council hosted a public meeting on the application of transfer of a restaurant liquor license by Vallartas LLC., doing business as Taqueria Vallarta, located at 2506 Foothill Blvd. The Council approved the request after no comments were made.

Under resolutions, Council approved a request from the Sweetwater RC Racers to use the northeast ball field of the Vase Memorial Ballpark for a remote control race car track.

