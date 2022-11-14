RS Main Street/URA Announces Travis Garcia as Volunteer of the Month for October

ROCK SPRINGS — The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency (URA) is pleased to announce Travis Garcia as their October Volunteer of the Month.

Mr. Garcia spent a significant amount of time at the Broadway Theater this October, volunteering for one of the local theatre company’s latest production. He dedicated an entire weekend workday with the cast cleaning, setting up, and preparing the venue for the performances. The week leading up to the show, he spent several evenings there jumping in to assist where he could.

For the actual performances, he volunteered to act as an usher and bouncer – including cleaning up the Theater seating from the rowdy and rambunctious audience participation that took place. This all totaled to 40 hours spent maintaining the integrity and appeal of the Broadway Theater, and assisting with local art and theatre Downtown.

“Volunteering is a chance for me to help someone,” said Travis. “Tomorrow is never guaranteed, I try to help as much as I can today.”

Travis is a Rock Springs native. Though he was born in Australia, he and his parents came to Wyoming when he was a year old. He is a mechanic by trade, and has been working locally for 30 years.

The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency is charged with the redevelopment of Downtown Rock Springs. As part of their mission, there are three standing committees –Promotions, Business Development, and Arts & Culture. For more information on the program, contact the Rock Springs Main Street/URA at 307-352-1434 or visit their website at DowntownRS.com.