RS Main Street/URA Receives Accredited Main Street America Designation

ROCK SPRINGS — The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency (URA) has been designated as an Accredited Main Street America™ program for meeting rigorous performance standards.

Each year, Main Street America and its partners announce the list of Accredited programs to recognize their exceptional commitment to preservation-based economic development and community revitalization through the Main Street Approach™.

“We are very proud to acknowledge this year’s 862 Accredited Main Street America programs, and their steadfast dedication to nurture economically and culturally vibrant downtown districts,” said Hannah White, Interim President & CEO of Main Street America. “The increase in the size and impact of our network speaks volumes to the power of the Main Street movement to respond to the needs of local communities and drive innovative solutions.”

In 2022, Main Street America programs generated $6.2 billion in local reinvestment, helped open 7,657 net new businesses, facilitated the creation of 29,174 net new jobs, catalyzed the rehabilitation of 10,688 historic buildings, and leveraged 1,528,535 volunteer hours. On average, for every dollar that a Main Street program spent to support their operations, it generated $24.07 of new investment back into their downtown communities.

Collectively, 2 million people live or work within the boundaries of designated Main Street America districts. An estimated workforce of 1.1 million people contribute their skills and expertise to advancing the missions of these historic downtowns and commercial corridors.

The Rock Springs Main Street/URA’s performance is evaluated annually by Wyoming Main Street/Wyoming Business Council, which works in partnership with Main Street America to identify the local programs that meet rigorous national performance standards. To quality for Accreditation status, communities must meet a set of rigorous standards that include commitments to building grassroots revitalization programs, fostering strong public-private partnerships, nurturing economic opportunity for small businesses and entrepreneurs, and actively preserving historic places, spaces, and cultural assets.

During the past year, 20 buildings were restored or updated in Downtown Rock Springs, totaling nearly $200,000 in private investment. Eighteen new businesses opened creating 20.5 full-time jobs while volunteers for the Rock Springs Main Street/URA contributed nearly 2,000 hours to the betterment of the community.