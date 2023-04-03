RS May Pursue Grant Funding for Bitter Creek Phase II Project

ROCK SPRINGS — The City of Rock Springs is seeking permission from the Rock Springs City Council to apply for a $3.5 million grant for Discretionary Congressional funding through Congresswoman Harriet Hageman’s Office for the Bitter Creek Restoration Phase II Project.

Phase two of the project is estimated to cost nearly $6.5 million and the Engineering/Operations & Public Services Department is hoping it might obtain funding through this fund. Phase I of the restoration project was completed in December of 2022 and cost around $5.5 million. The city was able to use $3.9 million of Abandoned Mine Land grant funding to help pay for that portion of the project. Now, the city would like to find funding to complete Phase II of the project.

“The purpose of this project is to decrease flooding, provide recreational trail access, increase sustainable maintenance, and restore the natural ecosystem. The proposed project will fund an essential phase of the overall Bitter Creek Restoration Project,” the city’s letter states.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Phase II of the project is the second part of this multiphase plan to remove several hundred properties and a large portion of the city from the floodplain. These improvements will take place from the Belt Route Bridge near Choptstix to the next bridge easterly at Dewar Drive.

To review the funding request in its entirety, see the document below.

Other Business

During petitions, Joseph Bingham of WyoWind & Solar will appeal the denial of a peddler door-to-door sales license. According to a letter from the City of Rock Springs, the license was denied “for falsification of information.” During the hearing, Bingham will have the chance to speak to the Council on why he is appealing the decision.

The Council is hosting a public hearing to discuss the Rock Springs Housing Authority Annual Plan. Action on this plan will take place later in the meeting.

Under resolutions, the Council will review a $32,216 grant request to pay for improvements to the Garnet Park Splashpad.

The Council will also consider a proposal with Y2 Consultants, LLC for the City of Rock Springs Gateway Enhancement Plan Project. The total project is $62,374. A Wyoming Department of Transportation grant of $50,000 will help pay for the plan, but the grant requires a 20 percent match. The City of Rock Springs and the Sweetwater County Travel and Tourism Board have agreed to split the match 50/50, with each paying $6,250.

The Council will review the annual water report, which states the water is safe and meets all federal and state requirements.

Two ordinances that will change the residential requirements for Rock Springs officers and firefighters from being a resident of the city to residing within 20 miles of the city will be read for the second time. It takes three readings and approval by the Council to go into effect.

To review the entire Council packet, click here. The Rock Springs City Council is scheduled to meet on Tuesday, April 4, at 7 p.m. at City Hall.