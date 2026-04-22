RS Natural Grocers Opens April 29

ROCK SPRINGS — Rock Springs’s newest grocery store is opening next week.

Natural Grocers announced the Rock Springs location will open April 29. The store is located at the White Mountain Mall.

The company plans to host a grand opening ceremony at 8:15 a.m., which will include a $2,500 donation to the Food Bank of Sweetwater County and a ribbon cutting hosted by the Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce. The store’s doors will open at 8:27 a.m.

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The store plans to continue supporting the county food bank through its Bring Your Own Bag Program, which donates five cents for every shopping trip where customers use their own reusable bags.

“The Food Bank of Sweetwater County is grateful for the partnership with Natural Grocers and their commitment to supporting local families facing food insecurity,” Kathy Siler, the food bank’s executive director said. “Collaborations like this help us continue providing consistent, reliable access to nutritious food for our community. Last fiscal year, we served 4,513 individuals and supported 10,646 pantry visits by Sweetwater County residents.”

During a recruitment and meet and greet event in January, store representatives originally announced a tentative April 8 opening date. It will be the third store opened in Wyoming, with Natural Grocers locations already operating in Cheyenne and Casper.

The company sells 100% certified organic foods and goods, which don’t include additives such as dyes and preservatives, as well as genetically modified organisms. The company also promotes nutrition education and staffs a nutritional health coach at each location.