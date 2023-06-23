RS Police Department Sees Increase in Scam Phone Calls

ROCK SPRINGS — Over the last few weeks, Rock Springs Police Department (RSPD) has received an increased number of calls regarding scam phone calls.

“The content of these calls has varied, but they normally involve the caller requesting money in the form of gift cards or cash,” the RSPD press release states. “This is almost always a sign that the call is a scam.”

Examples of scam phone calls include debt-relief calls, imposter calls, investment scams, charity scams, extended car warranties, prize and lottery scams, and travel scams.

“Generally if someone is calling you claiming you won a prize, but you must send money first it is a scam,” the RSPD stated. “Also law enforcement likely will not call you and state that you must pay a fine immediately to avoid being arrested.”

Government agencies will not call and ask you to confirm sensitive personal information such as social security number or date of birth. If the caller says you must make a decision at that time and they cannot call back, it is often a scam.

Some tips to help prevent scam calls are to ask questions:

If the caller won’t answer questions and refuses to let you call back about the offer its likely fake. Hang up when you receive any of these types of calls.

Do not trust your caller ID. Scammers are able to fake phone numbers when calling to make it look like it is an official call. This is called spoofing.

If you have been a victim of a scam call and sent money you can call RSPD at 307-352-1575 to make a report. For more tips and information visit the Federal Trade Commission Consumer Advice website.