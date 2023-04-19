RS Resident Wants Speed Limit Reviewed on Reagan Avenue

ROCK SPRINGS — A Rock Springs resident wants to know if the city can reduce the 35 mph speed limit on Reagan Avenue to 30 mph due to safety concerns.

During the Rock Springs City Council meeting on Tuesday evening, Rod Tomison, who lives on Whitewater Drive, approached the Council to let them know about his concerns.

Tomison said he doesn’t understand why the speed limit is set at 35 mph on Reagan Avenue when other streets, including Stagecoach Boulevard, Summit Drive, and portions of Sweetwater Drive are set at 30 mph and those streets are in the same area.

Tomison said there’s a school, the Family Recreation Center, and Young at Heart Senior Center located along Reagan Avenue and while there is a 20 mph speed limit by the school, he doesn’t understand why the area leading up to and away from that school is still at 35 mph. He asked the city to consider looking into it. He suggested the city reduce the speed limit to 30 mph on Reagan Avenue.

Paul Kauchich, City of Rock Springs Director of Engineering & Operations, told Tomison he would look into it. Before leaving the meeting, Tomison presented the Council with photos of the area.