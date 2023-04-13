RS Residents Can Schedule Trash Pick Ups Now for Citywide Spring Cleanup

ROCK SPRINGS — The Rock Springs citywide cleanup week will take place May 22-26, and residents can now schedule for trash to be picked up at their curbside.

Rubbish, old appliances, furniture, tree limbs, yard waste, and more can be picked up during the week. Debris must be placed at the curb by 7 a.m. on your scheduled day, as crews are not authorized to enter private property.

All small items must be bagged or boxed. Additionally, tree limbs, scrap lumber, pipe, rebar, etc. should be tied into bundles.

Items that do not qualify for pick up include paint, liquid waste, hazardous chemicals, tires, air conditioners, and refrigerators

To schedule a pick up, call Kacie Turner at Rock Springs City Hall at 352-1540.